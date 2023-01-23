Mbalula lays down the law to ANC freeloaders
Leaders who sleep on the job will be removed from office, new secretary-general warns
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 23 January 2023
ANC leaders who sleep on the job and shirk their responsibilities should step aside before they are removed...
Mbalula lays down the law to ANC freeloaders
Leaders who sleep on the job will be removed from office, new secretary-general warns
ANC leaders who sleep on the job and shirk their responsibilities should step aside before they are removed...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos