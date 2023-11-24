Treasury turns the screws on provincial government
Eastern Cape to receive R761m less in grants due to national cost-cutting measures
The Eastern Cape provincial government has lost almost three-quarters of a billion rand due to the national government’s cost-cutting measures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.