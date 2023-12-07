President Cyril Ramaphosa says the resignation of ANC Veterans League deputy president Mavuso Msimang is “regrettable”.
“We all join the ANC on a voluntary basis (as individuals) and he has reached a stage where he would like to step down from being a member of the ANC,” he said.
Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists after addressing an imbizo in the Matjahabeng municipality under the Lejweleputswa district in the Free State on Thursday.
The president, who was asked about Msimang’s resignation from the ruling party on Wednesday after giving six decades of his life to the organisation, said while the “ANC continues to grow”, the stalwart's decision to leave the party was “regrettable” .
“There are many other members who join the ANC on a continuous basis, so we do regret the decision that he has taken, and I am rather pleased that he says that he will want to continue being involved in one shape, form or other in matters that have to do with our country.
“With time, maybe he will be able to participate with us again.”
'I hold him in the highest regard': Ramaphosa on Msimang's resignation
Ramaphosa went on to say that the ANC still holds Msimang in high regard.
“I hold him in the highest regard, he is one of our outstanding veterans,” he said.
Noting Msimang’s resignation, the party in a statement said the stalwart’s contribution will remain valuable. It reiterated its call on its veterans to “stop de-campaigning the ANC” and work through the structures of the organisation and said party leadership and Ramaphosa have always availed themselves for the counsel and direction by the veterans.
“De-campaigning the ANC has serious implications for the public standing of the organisation.”
TimesLIVE reported that in his resignation letter addressed to party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Msimang described ANC rule as a calamity that he could no longer invest his energies on. He cited the following as examples of “glaring” ANC government failures:
