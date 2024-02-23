Former Amathole municipality boss Mnyimba loses court appeal
Judge says decision to appoint Mnyimba was ‘flawed and unlawful’
Former Amathole district municipality boss Thandekile Mnyimba was dealt yet another blow when he lost his bid to overturn a high court ruling declaring his reappointment invalid...
