Nontshinga’s promoter appeals for financial support
Costs are rising to stage bouts for SA’s world champion
SA’s lone major world boxing champion Sivenathi Nontshinga’s next fight might be in the country after his promoters revealed that June 15 was earmarked for his ring return...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.