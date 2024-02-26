LISTEN | Jacob Zuma’s homophobic remarks at MK rally

“Who made the law that a man can date another man? Who will women be left with?”
He was addressing MK party supporters in Magonqo near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Zuma said he “does not understand what the word democracy means” and asked his supporters for a definition.
The constitution forbids discrimination on the basis of sex, gender or sexual orientation.
It's not the first time the former president criticised same-sex relationships. When he was deputy president in 2006, Zuma was quoted condemning gay marriages as “a disgrace to the nation and to God”, saying they should not be tolerated. He received backlash at the time and apologised “unreservedly for the pain and anger” his comments caused.
The MK party, which is only a few months old, is registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa and claims it is aiming for a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections.
The party came under the spotlight when Zuma announced in December he would vote and campaign for it but remain an ANC member.
The ANC suspended him last month after what secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called “vitriolic attacks” on the party.
Zuma is at the forefront of the new political formation’s campaign and has been a key speaker at its rallies.
Listen to Zuma:
