The party is planning to hold the country hostage by refusing to allow anyone to vote on May 29 if medical parolee Zuma is not on the ballot paper.
The party’s interim youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, laughed off the possible deployment of soldiers or security forces, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had no capacity in any of the nine provinces. Khanyile challenged Ramaphosa to unleash police “and all soldiers”.
The party was announcing Zuma as their presidential candidate for the May 29 elections.
The party says defeat is not an option. “If we are not robbed, we will accept elections. There is no way we can be defeated by Cyril — it's not possible,” Khanyisile said.
The party is unhappy with the ANC dragging them to court over their logo and trademark, which the ANC argues were stolen from their military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | MK Party says there will be no poll if Zuma is not a candidate
Ramaphosa has no military capacity, youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile warns
Audio producer
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The MK Party has threatened to stop the upcoming elections if its leader Jacob Zuma is not on the ballot.
It warns it “will not accept losing”, adding that it won’t be defeated by soldiers who couldn’t stop the 2021 unrest.
Listen to MKP's Bonginkosi Khanyile's warning:
The party is planning to hold the country hostage by refusing to allow anyone to vote on May 29 if medical parolee Zuma is not on the ballot paper.
The party’s interim youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, laughed off the possible deployment of soldiers or security forces, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had no capacity in any of the nine provinces. Khanyile challenged Ramaphosa to unleash police “and all soldiers”.
The party was announcing Zuma as their presidential candidate for the May 29 elections.
The party says defeat is not an option. “If we are not robbed, we will accept elections. There is no way we can be defeated by Cyril — it's not possible,” Khanyisile said.
The party is unhappy with the ANC dragging them to court over their logo and trademark, which the ANC argues were stolen from their military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos