Mapisa-Nqakula quits as speaker and MP to 'clear her good name'

Mapisa-Nqakula said the position of speaker was critical in the reconstruction and development of the country.

“Given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role. As the country's chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that its sacred work must continue without blemish.

“I believe that, at the right time, I will have the opportunity to thoroughly address these allegations as and when they have been formally brought against me in the appropriate forums, at which time I will clear my good name.”

Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence, saying she was determined to restore her “good reputation”.

“As a member of the ANC, I have spent half my life in the forefront of the struggle to defend the freedom and rights of all South Africans.”

She said a principle for which she and her comrades fought was the idea that every South African was innocent until proven guilty.

“Given the public trust entrusted in me as speaker and the need for me to protect the image of our organisation, the ANC, I have an obligation, despite the principle that I should be deemed innocent, to step down.

“I have written to my organisation informing the leadership of my decision and to thank the ANC for having given me the opportunity and trusting me with many senior leadership responsibilities in service of our people and our revolution over the years.

“I remain a dedicated member of the African National Congress, a movement I have remained loyal to all my political life.”