Goats aplenty but no footballers at R15m Lesseyton stadium
Komani municipality denies that soccer teams in the area are being barred from playing at the controversial sports grounds
Despite having a multimillion-rand sports facility on their doorstep, voting is the last thing on the minds of many talented Komani youngsters because it has failed to make a difference in their community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.