'Unemployed youth, do not despair,' David Mabuza tells troubled Alex residents
Sewage spilling into the streets, narrow spaces with houses almost on top of one another and schoolchildren laughing as armed criminals rob a pregnant woman in broad daylight.
These are scenes that characterise Johannesburg's overpopulated Alexandra township but former deputy president David Mabuza believes the ANC can improve residents’ lives.
He promised a better future for residents during his election campaign on Thursday. Housing and access to land are glaring problems in the township with hundreds of people living in informal settlements along the banks of the Jukskei river.
Mabuza told residents the government was busy building houses for them but this would take time.
“Building houses is a process, we have built a lot of houses. But I am aware that there are a lot of people without houses. We [ANC] have done so much and there is still a lot that needs to be done. We are on a journey and we can't betray our people,” Mabuza said.
Mabuza asked residents to trust the ANC provincial government led by premier Panyaza Lesufi to create a strong economy that would produce jobs.
“To young people who are looking for employment, I’m saying do not despair. We are working on the economy. Problems with electricity is one setback but it cannot make us lose hope and despair. We are going to deal with the challenges in the path of growth.
“I am saying people of Gauteng support comrade Panyaza, he is very energetic and has lots of ideas and needs our support. I am one person who is going to support him to succeed. He is prepared to deal with unemployment and crime. I will work with him and I will not be a bystander.”
Mabuza said his campaign in the township was the start of a “long-lasting relationship” with Alexandra residents.
“I am going to insist to the leadership of the ANC to deal with these problems. I am not going to leave Alexandra, I'm establishing a long lasting relationship.”
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa promised when he launched the party's election manifesto in February that the governing party would create 2.5-million job opportunities over the next five years.
“The ANC is working to transform the economy to focus on increased industrialisation, jobs and opportunities for all. Over the next five years, we will create and sustain 2.5-million work opportunities delivering public goods and services in communities.
“This includes work done through the presidential employment stimulus, funding to civil society through nonprofit companies and organisations,” he said at the time.
According to a Stats SA report, South Africa's unemployment rate was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. There were 7.9-million unemployed people.
