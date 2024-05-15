Parties prepare papers for court as Ramaphosa signs NHI bill into law

Now that the controversial National Health Insurance bill has been enacted, political parties and other interested bodies are preparing to challenge its implementation all the way to the Constitutional Court.

This is what the DA and Mmusi Maimane's Bosa made clear just minutes after the NHI bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, after years of delays, finally signed the bill into law, paving the way for the creation of a government-controlled NHI fund, to roll out what it says will be equal health care to rich and the poor in both public and private healthcare facilities.

Medical aid schemes and businesses have also stated their intentions to mount legal challenges against the “flawed act”.

But NHI has been welcomed by several labour unions.

At a briefing on the lawns of the Union Buildings, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the scheme was “nothing more than a political tool” and an attempt by the governing party to “put a Band-Aid over a gushing wound”.