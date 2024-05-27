Be nice until elections, Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers
Viral video shows premier telling party members they can shun people after May 29 — but he says footage ‘cut out of context’
A circulating video of Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair, Oscar Mabuyane encouraging members at a party gathering to be nice to people ahead of the May 29 elections and shun them thereafter, has left a trail of ire...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.