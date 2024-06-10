Where were the budget roadshows, BCM?
Anger over council’s hasty approval of electricity and other price hikes without holding public meetings
The Buffalo City Metro council has been castigated for hastily approving its 2024/2025 budget and Integrated Development Plan (IDP) without physically meeting ratepayers...
