Bafana play to goalless draw against Ghana in Nations Cup dress rehearsal

Bafana Bafana played to a 0-0 draw in their friendly international behind closed doors against Ghana at the Dubai Police Academy on Saturday.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named two separate starting line-ups in either half for the warm-up match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against a strong Ghana.

In what will serve as an effective dress rehearsal for conditions in Egypt in the Saharan desert mid-summer the match was played in oppressive heat despite the 5.30pm Dubai time (3.30pm in SA) kickoff.

The XI for the opening half was close to what one might expect as a starting line-up for Bafana's Nations Cup Group D opener against Ivory Coast at the 30,000-seater Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Monday, June 24, bar a few players.

Darren Keet started in goal, the defence consisted of Thamsanqa Mkhize, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti.

Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo were in central midfield, behind a frontline of Thulani Serero, Percy Tau, Lebogang Mothiba and Thembinkosi Lorch.