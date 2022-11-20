Kolbe, who was impeccable off the kicking tee in France last weekend, was a bundle of energy. He remains a marquee Bok.
Springboks return to winning ways by thumping Italy in Genoa
Sports reporter
Image: Chris Ricco/Getty Images
Power and precision were the hallmarks of the Springboks' performance as they thumped Italy 63-21 in Genoa on Saturday.
Recent off the field distraction made no impact on their performance as they again demolished the Azzurri up front, before their backs ran amok in the second half.
The match was still in the balance at halftime with the Boks 18-13 up but the tourists who threatened to break the shackles last week against France, fully broke free with some dazzling rugby in the second half.
There would have been gasps of Mamma Mia as the Springboks delivered a rarely seen performance of attacking potency.
Defeat in Dublin and Marseille drove home some sobering realities but the Boks did not play as if they were burdened by the results of their first two matches on tour.
There was the suspicion the hugely physical Marseille clash would have taken a bit out of the Springboks, but it did not.
Captain Siya Kolisi caused havoc in the tight loose, No8 Jasper Wiese wonderfully wrestled and wriggled, Damian de Allende seamlessly slipped into the other centre's jersey, while wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe delivered dash and daring as the Boks again put Italy to the sword.
Much like they did in Shizuoka when the teams last met in 2019, the Bomb Squad stepped off the bench and brought more 'Bang for the Boks'.
In that regard Manie Libbok's composure, Eben Etzebeth's bone-rattling physicality and Kwagga Smith's lung-busting endeavour helped break whatever resolve Italy had left.
Libbok looked like he belongs.
A number of Boks played their last Test of this campaign and needed to leave a lasting memory going into a World Cup year.
Kolbe, who was impeccable off the kicking tee in France last weekend, was a bundle of energy. He remains a marquee Bok.
Wiese, who on this tour was presented the opportunity to cement his place in the team behind Duane Vermeulen, hardly missed a beat.
André Esterhuizen, who has had few opportunities to impress this year, perhaps did not make the impact many had anticipated against an Italy team on the back foot.
Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who has also been in wider selection orbit this season, scored an almost customary support act try at the death.
Frankly though, given the way the anthems were delivered, Italy should have been 6-0 up at its completion.
But it was the visiting team that vacated the blocks with more urgency. SA, who played with such attacking intent against France last week, picked up where they left off as they enthusiastically shifted the ball.
One such foray in which dummy runners and some precision passing were the order of the day put left wing Arendse into space. He gleefully accepted by dotting down in the corner. Bok joy was short-lived however with Italy hitting back through a penalty from Tommaso Allan and a try from elusive fullback Ange Capuozzo.
That score had its origins in the Springboks' failure to secure the kick-in after a Kolbe penalty.
A quick throw in, which didn't travel the required five metres helped them hit to the left. From an ensuing ruck a gap presented itself to the slippery fullback who made a successful dart for the try line.
Italy who have become a force in attack under coach Kieran Crowley served notice of their capabilities with that try.
When Allan added another penalty the Boks looked mildly stunned but they soon regrouped.
They went the direct route by committing Italian defenders while some deft kicking behind the hosts' defence helped give the Boks' traction.
Gradually the Bok pack got stuck into their opponents with the most glaring evidence coming through their scrum.
Ox Nche, Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe provided a front line that Italy found hard to contain.
A maul try by Mbonambi that took an eternity to be cleared by the match officials helped hand the ascendancy back to the Boks.
They had to tread carefully though as Italy, apart from one botched maul made the most of their opportunities, while loose forward Lorenzo Cannone was proving a real nuisance on the deck.
On a playing surface tailored for soccer, the Azzurri's wings were in a way clipped. Their chances of playing around the Springboks were limited.
Next week the Boks turn their attention to a venue where they have unfinished business. They lost by a point on their last two visits to Twickenham, and have in fact not tasted success there against England since 2014.
On this evidence the Boks will be buoyed.
Scorers
Italy (21) — Tries: Ange Capuozzo, Lorenzo Cannone. Conversion: Tommaso Allan. Penalties: Allan (3).
SA (63) — Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Bongi Mbonambi, Cheslin Kolbe, Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Damian Willemse, Cobus Reibach. Conversions: Kolbe, Manie Libbok (3), Willemse. Penalties: Kolbe (2).
