×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Poor discipline proves costly for Border Ladies in semis loss to WP

Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 21 August 2023

Second-half ill-discipline and sloppy errors cost defending champions Border Ladies a place in this year’s final when they were beaten 27-15 by Western Province in the semis of the Women’s Premier Division at City Park in Cape Town on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home