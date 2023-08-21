Poor discipline proves costly for Border Ladies in semis loss to WP
Second-half ill-discipline and sloppy errors cost defending champions Border Ladies a place in this year’s final when they were beaten 27-15 by Western Province in the semis of the Women’s Premier Division at City Park in Cape Town on Saturday...
