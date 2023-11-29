Vermeulen in demand, earmarked as potential defence coach for the Boks

He may be the prime candidate to take over one of the vacant coaching positions in the Springbok coaching set-up but it should not be taken for granted that Duane Vermeulen will join his former teammates next year.

Vermeulen though, is said to be in demand.

The Bok talisman called time on his playing career after the Springboks successfully defended the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France and speculation has been rife about him taking a coaching role in the set-up after head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant Felix Jones departed the scene at the conclusion of the tournament.

Nienaber has joined Leo Cullen's coaching team at Leinster, while the versatile Jones will throw his weight behind Steve Borthwick at England.