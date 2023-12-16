North West's Schuld scores ton on opening day of Khaya Majola Week in Makhanda

For the second successive year, Ludwich Schuld from North West scored the first century of the annual U19 Khaya Majola Week which started in Makhanda on Saturday.
Schuld (117) struck 16 fours in his side’s huge victory of 292 runs over Kei. During last year’s edition in Cape Town, he scored an unbeaten 119 runs during the opening day against Eastern Province.
The left-handed batsman also shared a 237-run partnership with Muhammed Bulbulia (115) over the second wicket.
Bulbulia reached his milestone shortly after Schuld and found the boundary 10 times of which two were maximums.
Kei got bundled out for a mere 25 runs thanks to some good bowling by Tumelo Makume (3/3) and Zavier van Rensburg (2/12).
The hosts, Eastern Province, suffered a 76-run defeat in the main match of the first day on the Somerset field against last year’s unofficial champions, Western Province.
WP reached 264 thanks to valuable contributions by Benni Hansen (58), Siyabonga Venge (46), Oliver Whitehead (30), and Raeeq Daniels (29).
The latter had the tail wagging hitting three sixes in his innings.
Hamza Khan (4/39) troubled Western Province’s batsmen and came very close to bagging a hat-trick.
He removed Declan Gillespie (2) and Fayvaad Davids (0) with the first two deliveries of the forty-second over.
Olwakhe Goqoza (66) put up a valiant effort with the bad for the home side but in the end, it was not enough.
The favourites to be crowned champions, the Central Gauteng Lions, bagged an easy eight-wicket victory over Boland.
Their SA U19 fast bowler Kwena Maphaka bagged four wickets for only 37 runs. He also picked up a wicket with his first delivery of the match to remove Josh Jordaan (0) to set the tone.
Cole Francis (3/13) and Tjaart Mentz (2/11) also supported Maphaka well in the bowling department as Boland was bowled out for only 122 runs.
Hayden Bishops (88) and Evan Fouché (68) led the way for KwaZulu-Natal with half-centuries as they defeated the Titans by 25 runs.
The Titans’ Steve Stolk (3/43) and Hernus Marais (3/46) caused the team from KZN some trouble.
Their teammate Jorich van Schalkwyk (96) just missed out on his century. Ntando Soni (4/39) was the pick of the KwaZulu-Natal bowling attack.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland also proved too strong for Free State as they secured a 53-run victory to start their week.
Ross Boast (83) and Caleb Thomas (61) weighed in with half-centuries to get their side to 222/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
Free State’s Juan Viljoen tried his best with ball and bat in hand as he scored 60 runs and boasted bowling figures of 2/59.
Mpumalanga’s Davico Kruger (5/28) bagged a five-wicket haul to help his side secure a four-wicket victory over Border.
He also contributed with the bat as his 23 runs were only outshone by Jayden Meyer’s (51) half-century.
Limpopo’s Michael Nel (5/24) also bagged a fiver but it was however not enough to get his side a victory over Easterns.
Summarised scores:
Day 1
Western Province 264 (Benni Hansen 58, Siyabonga Venge 46, Oliver Whitehead 30, Kashief Joseph 29, Raeeq Daniels 29, Mbulelo Dube 21*, Paul James 20; Hamza Khan 4/39, Simnikiwe Soyaya 2/23, Jean Upman /37); Eastern Province 188 (Olwakhe Goqoza 66, Matthew Poole 39, Harry van Heerden 21, Extras 21; Sibulele Sibunzana 3/32, Fayvaad Davids 3/42, Raeeq Daniels 2/31). Western Province won by 76 runs.
KwaZulu-Natal 254/9 (Hayden Bishop 88, Evan Fouché 68, Blake Simpson 27; Steve Stolk 3/43, Hernus Marais 3/46, Marcus Bakker 2/61); Titans 229 (Jorich van Schalkwyk 96, Dumisane Motshwene 32, Extras 22, Modise Maloka 21; Ntando Soni 4/39, Bandile Mbatha 2/32). KwaZulu-Natal won by 25 runs.
Boland 122 (Johan Wege 31, Extras 23; Kwena Maphaka 4/37, Cole Francis 3/13, Tjaart Mentz 2/11); Central Gauteng Lions 123/2 (Lhuan-dré Pretorius 37, David Teeger 31, Extras 28, Thebe Gazide 20; Thando Prusent 1/10). Central Gauteng Lions won by eight wickets.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 222/8 (Ross Boast 83, Caleb Thomas 61, Ivan Lockem 20; Johnathan Muller 3/20, Juan Viljoen 2/59); Free State 169 (Juan Viljoen 60, Connor Nel 38; Thabiso Ndlela 4/31, Ivan Lockem 3/20). KwaZulu-Natal Inland won by 53 runs.
Border 137 (Bevaneo Mayham 32, Extras 25, Ben van der Merwe 24, Osiphesona Mbekwa 21; Davico Kruger 5/28, Kamogelo Sebola 2/14); Mpumalanga 139/6 (Jayden Meyer 51, Davico Kruger 23; Hlumelo Ntlola 2/15). Mpumalanga won by four wickets.
North West 317/4 (Ludwich Schuld 117, Muhammed Bulbulia 115, Extras 27, Tumelo Makume 20*; Chulumanco Soyizwhaphi 2/77); Kei 25 (Tumelo Makume 3/3, Zavier van Rensburg 2/12). North West won by 292 runs.
Easterns 157 (Sabelo Mabanga 59, Ahmed Imran 20; Michael Nel 5/24, Jeandré Strydom 2/35, Masilo Moremi 2/37); Limpopo 128 (Maan Mistry 29, Extras 23; Parth Partel 2/16, Juan Steyn 2/17, Simele Maye 2/22). Easterns won by 29 runs.
Garden Route Badgers 119 (Charl-Francois Marais 33*, Extras 26; Malan Lubbe 3/6, Oratile Jubeni 2/17, Monnapule Jansen 2/22); Northern Cape 120/9 (Simon Liversage 48, Malan Lubbe 47; Sibabalwe Msi 3/5, Enathi Khitshini 3/35, Charl-Francois Marais 2/38). Northern Cape won by one wicket.
