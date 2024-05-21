There’s a lot of work to be done — Bulldogs coach Dobela
Border Bulldogs head coach David Dobela admits there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work in his rebuilding project that needs to be done after their dismal SA Cup, heading to the Currie Cup First Division later on in the year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.