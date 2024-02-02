×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

WATCH | Don't underestimate Cape Verde, former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 02 February 2024

In the fourth episode of the Arena Sports Show, a former PSL goalkeeper William 'Cool Cat' Shongwe, who was impressed with Bafana’s stunning 2-0 win over top-ranked Morocco on Tuesday, asks for more of the same against Cape Verde. 

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.  

TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts.   

Tune in for new episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites.

This article was sponsored by Arena Holdings. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash