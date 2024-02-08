Australia edge past Pakistan into U-19 World Cup final

Chances of an of all-Asian ICC Under-19 World Cup final affair were ended when Australia clinched a one-wicket victory against Pakistan in their semifinal at at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.

They booked a place in the final where they will meet India on Sunday.

It will be Baggy Green's fifth final in the tournament since 1988 and will be the repeat of senior ODI World Cup closing in 2023.

The 2023 showdown between the two successive nations with most silverware in cricketing history was won by the men from down, something the Aussies' U-19 class of 2024 will look to replicate come Sunday against the three-time champions of the u-19 tournament India.

Chasing a modest target of 180, openers Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas helped Australia to a solid start.

The pair batted at a slower pace than their previous encounters in the global showpiece and added 33 runs for their stand and the first Powerplay before Konstas was castled by impressive 15-year-old Ali Raza for just 14 runs.