England finding way to win again, says Borthwick after Wales victory

England coach Steve Borthwick spent most of the Rugby World Cup lauding his team's ability to “find a way” and he was singing the same hymn after they battled back again to beat Wales 16-14 in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

In Rome, they trailed 10-0 before coming through 27-24 against Italy and they fell 14-5 down to Wales at halftime before overhauling them 16-14 thanks to a Fraser Dingwall try and the boot of George Ford.

“This is a team that stays in the fight, which finds a way. It is a young side and we have a lot to learn, but we will grow together,” Borthwick said.

“At half time we were very composed and clear. There was great leadership from Jamie [George].

“There was a determination to find a way and we had belief we would do. Our defence was excellent, there was control there, and there was some development in our attack.