Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos stunned former national team boss and South African football great Jomo Sono when he awarded him an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal at Safa House on Wednesday.
Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos legend Sono was paying a courtesy visit to South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan when Broos surprised him in recognition of his contribution to Bafana in the past.
Broos steered Bafana to the bronze medal at the Afcon in Ivory Coast last month.
“This is a huge surprise,” Sono said.
“This is a huge gesture from coach Hugo Broos and Safa. This means so much to me and I will treasure this medal.”
Bafana coach Hugo Broos surprises Jomo Sono with Afcon bronze medal
Image: Safa/X
Sono stepped in as Bafana coach during spells in 1998, 2002 and in 2003.
Bafana participate in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria next, which runs from March 18 to 26. They meet Andorra at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba on March 21 and Algeria at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on March 26.
Broos is to announce his squad in the coming days, Safa said.
