Savea calls for change in All Blacks’ eligibility regulations

All Blacks forward Ardie Savea has called on New Zealand's rugby authorities to consider updating the country's eligibility rules or risk being left behind as the sport continues to evolve.

Savea is unavailable for selection by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson after leaving New Zealand in December to take up a lucrative contract with Kobe Steelers in the Japan Rugby League One.

But World Rugby's reigning Player of the Year wants New Zealand Rugby to reconsider the rule that only allows domestic-based players to be selected for the All Blacks.

“Times are changing,” Savea told New Zealand media. “Things are moving fast.