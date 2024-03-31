Batyi retains SA featherweight crown with Hobyane stoppage
Zolisa Batyi stopped outgunned Lucky Hobyane with body shots in round eight to retain the SA featherweight title at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.