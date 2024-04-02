The act states: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing South African on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Kodwa withdrew from opposing the NPBPA court application on the matter. The effect of the application last week was that Kodwa revokes the appointment of the board in November due to lack of consultation with the NPBPA and other associations.
Mahoko said all decisions of the board, including lifting the suspension of Ntlanganiso as BSA's COO, were unlawful.
“Our contention is the minister is not complying with the court order,” Mahoko said. Present in court from the NPBPA were general secretary Zandile Malinga and head of communications Janie Hebler.
Kodwa is quoted as saying: “I met the NPBPA; this meeting was to discuss what is in the best interest of boxing.
“Both parties agreed that the matter stand down until an amicable solution is found. Both parties have committed to this process in the interest of boxing.”
Court matter between promoters, Kodwa on hold pending negotiations
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The court matter between sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) was postponed in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Norman Arendse, for Kodwa, requested that both parties put the matter on hold until early next week to give space for negotiations.
“We agreed [on the postponement] and our first meeting for negotiations is tomorrow [Wednesday] at 9am at his [Kodwa's] office in Pretoria,” NPBPA chair Ayanda Matiti said.
NPBPA deputy chair Lebo Mahoko said the matter to be heard on Tuesday was Kodwa's alleged contempt in appointing Mandla Ntlanganiso as Boxing South Africa's (BSA) accounting authority in February. The minister did this despite a court order declaring all decisions taken by the BSA board appointed by Kodwa in November null and void.
The NPBPA interdicted the board from taking office on December 11 because Kodwa did not adhere to the South African Boxing Act.
Kodwa gives promoters chance to nominate Boxing SA board candidates
