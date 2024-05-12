Arsenal snatch back top spot, for now, with win at Man United

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to give his side a 1-0 victory on Sunday that saw Mikel Arteta's men provisionally overtake Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal, who won for just the second time at Old Trafford in their last 17 visits, have 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holders City remain in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.