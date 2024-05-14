Sundowns brush aside Royal AM to edge closer to another PSL record

The swaggering Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut brushed aside struggling Royal AM as they moved closer to an unprecedented record for most points in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

With this 2-0 DStv Premiership win at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night, the Brazilians have moved to 69 points on the log with three matches remaining in their championship-winning season.

They need one point to equal their points tally of last season (70) and three more to break their record of 71 they set during the 2015/2016 campaign under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

It is also worth mentioning that Sundowns remain on course to achieve the remarkable feat of going the entire season without defeat if they go on and win their remaining league matches against Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.