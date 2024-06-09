Alcaraz outlasts Zverev to claim maiden French Open title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat but clinched his first French Open title by beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in Sunday's final.

The world number three has now won three Grand Slams, after his Wimbledon title last year and his US Open triumph in 2022, and he has a perfect record in major finals.

The 21-year-old also became the seventh man and the youngest to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.