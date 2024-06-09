American fans thrill at dream India-Pakistan showdown in New York

A sold-out crowd descended on at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday for a clash of cricketing arch-rivals India and Pakistan, facing each other in a T20 World Cup match that fans called a dream come true.

The cricketing titans share one of the most intense rivalries in all of sport, and Sunday's affair, where India beat Pakistan by six runs, had a historic feel as the two sides rarely meet.

For Rubal Sikka, who moved to the US from India 25 years ago and played cricket with friends at Eisenhower Park in high school, watching the match was beyond his wildest imagination.

“Saturday, Sunday morning without fail everybody was there, seven in the morning, you know, setting up the field, getting ready for cricket,” the restaurateur and banquet hall owner on Long Island said.

“Never ever did we imagine that, you know, our dream players, people, sportsmen that we look up to are going to end up playing at the same exact spot that we were playing on.”