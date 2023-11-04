Nontshinga, as the only world championin SA , must go in there knowing that the war continues for Africa to fight for recognition.
His manager Colin Nathan has laid the foundation by striking a promotional deal with UK promoter Eddie Hearn, who will stage Nontshinga’s fight.
He should also remember that winning the IBF was not easy.
The scores — 116-111 (Nontshinga); 115-112 (Flores) and 114-113 (Nontshinga) — said it all. He won by a split points decision.
His stablemate Hekkei Budler said Nontshinga should just box and then he will be home and dry.
“His boxing brain is just too good; I don't know how much power Adrian has but I know that Nontshinga has the qualities to defeat him and he should win convincingly,” said the former dual-weight world champion.
Nontshinga, 24, is undefeated after 12 fights while his 26-year-old foe has 23 wins in 28 bouts.
In the main event, IBF junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina Wales defends against the mandatory challenger American Edwin Vazquez.
The tournament will be shown by DAZN Global in the UK, and DAZN in the US at 7pm.
Nontshinga’s fight for Africa’s recognition continues
Columnist
Image: MARK ANDREWS
IBF junior-flyweight world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga should not be misled by his chosen opponent, Adrian Curiel Dominguez, being rated No 12.
That rating does not define who the Mexican fighter is.
They will meet at Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday.
Nontshinga defeated mandatory challenger Regie Suganob from the Philippines in July and has now chosen Dominguez for his voluntary defence.
Like Hector Flores, the Mexican, who gave Nontshinga a torrid time when they fought for what was then the vacant IBF belt in September 2022, Curiel will pose serious questions on Nontshinga’s character.
That is who Mexicans fighter are. Their culture when growing up involves wrestling, soccer and boxing.
It is almost the same with the Eastern Cape, whose main sport codes are rugby, cricket and boxing.
Nontshinga in buoyant mood before Monaco title bout
Nontshinga, as the only world championin SA , must go in there knowing that the war continues for Africa to fight for recognition.
His manager Colin Nathan has laid the foundation by striking a promotional deal with UK promoter Eddie Hearn, who will stage Nontshinga’s fight.
He should also remember that winning the IBF was not easy.
The scores — 116-111 (Nontshinga); 115-112 (Flores) and 114-113 (Nontshinga) — said it all. He won by a split points decision.
His stablemate Hekkei Budler said Nontshinga should just box and then he will be home and dry.
“His boxing brain is just too good; I don't know how much power Adrian has but I know that Nontshinga has the qualities to defeat him and he should win convincingly,” said the former dual-weight world champion.
Nontshinga, 24, is undefeated after 12 fights while his 26-year-old foe has 23 wins in 28 bouts.
In the main event, IBF junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina Wales defends against the mandatory challenger American Edwin Vazquez.
The tournament will be shown by DAZN Global in the UK, and DAZN in the US at 7pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos