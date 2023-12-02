Fuzile in quest to recapture old form
The ‘Golden Boy’ takes on Tanzanian journeyman Emmanuel Amos on Sunday in return to junior-lightweight division
There was a time when Azinga Fuzile’s upcoming bouts were greeted with great anticipation as the Duncan Village southpaw marched towards stardom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.