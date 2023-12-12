Matikinca in quest to recapture amateur boxing form
When former amateur gold medallist Tiisetso Matikinca decided to forgo his Olympic dream in favour of fighting for pay, very few were blown away by his professional debut in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.