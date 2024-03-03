Gwebityala wins East Cape title as boxing returns to East London
Xuza cuts down KZN’s Xaba in two rounds of bantamweight clash
The return of the sport to East London was celebrated by a raucous crowd that cheered themselves hoarse during the Women in Boxing Series tournament at the Scenery Park community hall at the weekend...
