Wellem to file protest over drawn bout in Tanzania

Manager Zingelwa bemoans allegedly biased decision that saw East London boxer ‘blatantly robbed’

By MESULI ZIFO - 04 March 2024

The camp of East London boxer Asemahle Wellem has vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the WBF after he was allegedly robbed in Tanzania when his defence of the sanctioning body’s regional title was declared a draw...

