Cafu’s joy was short-lived when the outcome was declared a draw a few days later allowing Jackson to retain his title.
As if that was not enough, Jacobs was at it again when he ordered Melissa Miller to be announced as the new SA women’s bantamweight champion only for an error to be detected in the adding up of the scores in July 2023.
The outcome was changed to a draw three days later when an error was detected.
Jacobs, a taxi boss, was involved in an altercation with the Malinga boxing brothers during their boxer Mpumelelo Tshabalala’s SA junior-flyweight title clash against Siphamandla Baleni in East London in October 2021.
While boxing stakeholders had long called for Jacobs’ head, the decision to relieve EP manager Nceba Dladla after the expiry of his contract at the end of May sparked concerns about the handling of tournaments in the region.
The issue rekindled similar feelings when BSA came into existence in 2001 and merged the East London and EP offices despite the vast spread of the province.
As the EL office battled to handle administration for both regions, BSA decided to open a satellite office in EP under the stewardship of Mthunzi Mapitiza, who later died and was replaced by Dladla.
BSA acting chief executive Mandla Ntlanganiso said the decision to close the EP office was taken in light of the need to amalgamate certain provinces for optimal utilisation of the provincial managers.
“In line with the reconfiguration of the entity, BSA decided to amalgamate certain provinces and we would like to thank Mr Dladla and Mr Jacobs for serving the fistic sport for so many years,” he said.
Vabaza-Booi, a former ring official currently mourning her son’s death, will be tasked with handling the administration of the entire province.
Long-serving boxing official booted as BSA closes EP office
Image: Supplied
A career spanning two decades laced with controversy as Boxing SA-Eastern Cape manager ended after Phakamile Jacobs was booted out and replaced by Siya Vabaza-Booi on Monday.
In a complete overhaul of its administration which included closing its Eastern Province satellite office, BSA finally ended Jacobs’ tumultuous management style that had unleashed a wave of discontent in local boxing circles due to a string of questionable decisions.
These included court cases after a licensee successfully challenged him for refusing to avail himself for the signing of a contract, wrongly tallying scorecards resulting in the announcement of incorrect fight outcomes and confrontations with licensees.
Jacobs was at the centre of controversy when he instructed ring announcer and SuperSport presenter Carol Tshabalala to declare Phumelela Cafu the winner over Jackson Chauke in their SA flyweight title clash in East London in March 2022.
This was even though two judges turned in 114-114 scorecards while the third had Duncan Village’s Cafu ahead by 115-113 rendering the correct outcome a draw.
Image: FACEBOOK
Cafu’s joy was short-lived when the outcome was declared a draw a few days later allowing Jackson to retain his title.
As if that was not enough, Jacobs was at it again when he ordered Melissa Miller to be announced as the new SA women’s bantamweight champion only for an error to be detected in the adding up of the scores in July 2023.
The outcome was changed to a draw three days later when an error was detected.
Jacobs, a taxi boss, was involved in an altercation with the Malinga boxing brothers during their boxer Mpumelelo Tshabalala’s SA junior-flyweight title clash against Siphamandla Baleni in East London in October 2021.
While boxing stakeholders had long called for Jacobs’ head, the decision to relieve EP manager Nceba Dladla after the expiry of his contract at the end of May sparked concerns about the handling of tournaments in the region.
The issue rekindled similar feelings when BSA came into existence in 2001 and merged the East London and EP offices despite the vast spread of the province.
As the EL office battled to handle administration for both regions, BSA decided to open a satellite office in EP under the stewardship of Mthunzi Mapitiza, who later died and was replaced by Dladla.
BSA acting chief executive Mandla Ntlanganiso said the decision to close the EP office was taken in light of the need to amalgamate certain provinces for optimal utilisation of the provincial managers.
“In line with the reconfiguration of the entity, BSA decided to amalgamate certain provinces and we would like to thank Mr Dladla and Mr Jacobs for serving the fistic sport for so many years,” he said.
Vabaza-Booi, a former ring official currently mourning her son’s death, will be tasked with handling the administration of the entire province.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos