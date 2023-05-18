Amanda takes initiative to assist Ncera community

After seeing the struggle that many people go through, young or old, she decided to take a stand and do what she could by using the comfort of her own home as a session for homework and her backyard for a food garden project.
The Good Hope Development project helps provide the Ncera community with various forms of support such as offering afternoon homework classes for pupils and establishing food gardens.
Amanda Sentwa, 33, from ward 31 in Sunny South in Ncera Village 1, started off by providing homework classes from her home on week days, at which children are fed a nutritious lunch.
She soon recruited 20 young girls for a food garden project and behavioural change programme, which she has named Good Hope Development.
Sentwa started her project in January in a bid to help struggling members of her community.
“There are so many people within the village who lack basic needs, the youth who suffer from unemployment, mothers who cannot afford school shoes, single mothers who are struggling to take care of their own children, and others who do not have family members to support them,” she said.
“I had to figure out a way that I could make this community better for everyone.”
After seeing the struggle that many people go through, young or old, she decided to take a stand and do what she could by using the comfort of her own home as a session for homework and her backyard for a food garden project.
“There are young children who live with very old people who are not able to assist with homework,” Sentwa said.
“That is when I come in by providing sessions after school from Monday to Friday from 3pm to 5pm.
“I specialise in grade 7 to grade 9 pupils but my aim is to assist higher grades as well.
“I make it a point that the children do eat, so I provide lunch.”
Sentwa also encouraged 20 girls to start a food garden project.
They began the process by planning the layout of the garden, with a collection of about R100 per person for those who could afford it to to buy seeds.
“There are times where some of the community members who cannot afford it do improvise by taking a small amount of their grant money,” Sentwa said.
“I sometimes ask for a portion of land from one of the community members due to lack of space in my backyard.”
Sentwa also spoke about the behavioural change programme that helps the youth to become the best version of themselves.
This programme focuses on empowering the youth since they are underprivileged and come from different backgrounds.
“My aim is to make the unemployed youth feel that life is worth living and they should not lose their hopes and dreams.”
Community member Noluvuyo Dolosi, 38, is one of the assistants in the Good Hope Development programme.
She participates in cleaning and assists the pupils with homework.
“I feel fulfilled when I see the youth being involved,” Dolosi said.
“There are also extramurals such as dancing and sports — netball and soccer that keep them physically active.”
Masixole Kataza, who nominated Sentwa as a Local Hero, said he had found out about the Good Hope Development programme and decided to assist where needed.
“What Amanda is doing for the community is incredible,” he said.
“This programme also helps the children whose parents are not literate and those who drop out of school due to challenges.
“This helps the youths to refrain from substance abuse.”
Sentwa is planning to host an event on June 16 which is dedicated to the youth.
“I encourage the young people to do better and to make them have a reason to live”.
