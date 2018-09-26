Three men in court after tourists fleeced of R96k

The three men arrested for allegedly defrauding an Australian couple of R96,000 in Mthatha last week briefly appeared in the magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Their case was postponed to Friday for further investigations and profiling of the accused.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the three were provisionally charged for fraud.

On Monday, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency CEO Vuyani Dayimani issued a statement warning tourists against fraudsters posing as the agency’s officials in order to fleece tourists of money.

A combined R196,000 was fleeced from unsuspecting German and Australian tourist couples over the weekend.

The police said the fraudsters, wear vests branded “Eastern Cape Tourism Authority”. They then misled tourists into withdrawing money for non-existing “tourism fee”.