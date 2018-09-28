Hospital rape: man in court

A man accused of raping a teenage mother in her maternity ward bed just hours after she gave birth has appeared in court.

The incident at St Mary’s Private Hospital was reported to police this week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man, 30, made his first appearance on Thursday in the Mthatha magistrate’s court.

The case was postponed to October 2 for a bail application. He remains in custody until then.

“He is charged with rape or alternatively sexual assault.

“This means if the state fails in convincing the magistrate on the charge of rape, the sexual assault charge would kick in,” Tyali said.

The man was arrested by the Mthatha police on Monday at 12.30pm inside the hospital, after a 17-year-old new mother complained she was raped.