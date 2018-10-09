According to Mogodi‚ a few people were compensated‚ but “some of us opted to be given back the land which to date has not materialized”.

Mogodi says he is therefore surprised by the plans for the mega housing project. “Government promised to give land back to the people. It’s only fair that we and our children are included as beneficiaries for the current municipal housing project on that land.

But the Land Claims Commission says only a few of the former residents actually qualify to be given land and it would be alternative land‚ not land on the old site.

“The Office of the Regional Land Claims Commissioner: Gauteng Province received about 740 individually lodged land claims for the Brakpan Old Location and some of the land claimants opted for allocation of land for their restitution redress [as opposed to compensation].

“During the negotiations with Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality‚ it was found that the identified land is not feasible to restore‚ which meant that [the commission] together with the land claimants would need to identify alternative land for restitution.”

“Only land claimants who have lodged land claims on or before the 31 December 1998 qualify for land restitution options‚ thus the remaining 43 land claimants may qualify for alternative land allocation depending on their land restitution option forms‚” said a statement issued by the commission.

“We no longer care about compensation … Let them give us back our old location‚” insists Sphiwe Magudulela. He was a teacher at Mthonjeni Higher Primary School at the time of the forced removals.

“Who do those people occupying the land now say they are? Because as we speak‚ they are living on the stands of old residents‚” says Magudulela.

“Our ancestors will never be at peace until we return to our roots. Things of the spirit are not understood by anyone. Do they not understand how complicated this is? … The spirits still live on that land.”

Former residents of Old Brakpan location have held meetings and they have resolved to take the land back‚ whether the government or municipality likes it or not.

Tali Albert Ngomane‚ who is 77 and leader of the Old Brakpan location residents committee‚ says 2‚000 families have signed forms indicating that they want to return to the Brakpan land. The forms have each person’s former address written on them.

“People want to go back to their old stands as they are and rebuild for themselves. The municipality does not have to worry about developing those sites‚” says Ngomane. “The painful memories are still vivid in my mind today. Being forcefully removed from our land cost me my boxing career … The hope of going back to our land has kept me alive all these years.”

City of Ekhurhuleni spokeperson Themba Radebe said that at the inception of the mega housing project in 2015/16 “no people came forward to register any claim and therefore we are not aware of such”. He said however‚ “The City of Ekurhuleni is not going to make any hasty decisions‚ however we will establish the authenticity and existence of the Committee of Old Brakpan Location dwellers. We will also verify with the Land Claims commission if such demands were registered to them‚ thus the Department can make an informed decision on the matter being raised.”* This article was originally published by GroundUp