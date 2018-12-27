News

'Organised crime a deadly risk to local government': Shock after official's body found in boot of car

By timeslive - 27 December 2018
Seipati Lechoano's body was discovered in the boot of her car in the basement parking of the government building where she worked.
The murder of an anti-corruption official in the Free State over the festive season has sparked outrage.

Seipati Lechoano was found with her hands and feet tied up in the boot of her car on Christmas Eve, police confirmed.

The Institute for Local Government Management, representing the municipal managers of South Africa, on Thursday expressed its shock at the murder.

Lechoano was an official at Mangaung Municipality working in its anti-corruption unit, the institute confirmed.

"Our most sincere thoughts are with the family and colleagues of Ms Lechoano," said the institute's president, Monde Stratu.

"Organised crime interests, which have taken hold of so many of our municipalities, are posing a deadly risk to this tier of government," said Stratu, who called on national government "to act and apply the laws of our country without fear or favour".

Lechoano had been reported missing on December 19. Her body was found at 1.15pm on December 24.

"The investigation led to a basement parking at the Bram Fischer Building, which houses the Mangaung municipality, where Mrs Lechoano worked," said SAPS in a statement.

"Her car was found parked and her body discovered in the boot. She was found with her hands and feet tied up. The body had no visible injuries." 

A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A case of kidnapping and murder is being investigated.

