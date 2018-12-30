Jacob Zuma to become recording artist - thanks to Ethekwini municipality

Former president Jacob Zuma will be recording his favourite struggle songs in 2019 in a deal he reached with Ethekwini municipality’s department of parks, recreation and culture.

The deal was announced by Thembinkosi Ngcobo, head of parks, recreation and culture at the municipality.

A delegation visited Zuma at his Nkandla homestead on Saturday where the former president agreed to record struggle songs.

“In terms of the city’s integrated development plan, we were mandated to stimulate economic growth through social cohesion and bringing people together, either through music or sport or cultural activities," said Ngcobo.