Dad's hope of finding child alive dissipates

A South African father's hopes of finding his daughter alive in Mozambique were dashed when the body of one of her friends was retrieved from sea yesterday.

Nico Matsepe's 19-year-old daughter Lesego was among a group of eight youths who left SA last Saturday to neighbouring Mozambique to celebrate a friend's birthday.

The trip took a devastating turn on Monday when four members of the group were swept away by a strong current while swimming at one of Mozambique's islands.

The search for Lesego and two others is expected to resume at 9am today.

"We hope that the other bodies will be retrieved. I lost hope of finding my daughter alive after one body was discovered," Matsepe said.