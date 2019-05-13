'I forgave you a long time ago': Andrew Turnbull's ex speaks out

The court also heard an audio recording of Turnbull telling a man that they would sort out an issue between them legally and physically. Soon after this he was heard saying: "Are you prepared to take what's coming your way ... Are you f**** prepared?"

Turnbull was released on R10,000 bail in October 2018.

He claimed in his affidavit, heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, that he had grabbed Gray by the collar and reprimanded her after she had a "relapse" and went on a shopping spree and to nightclubs with his credit card.

He also claimed that on August 21 2018, Gray lured the police to his house‚ where they found a small packet of powder under his pillow and one bullet. He was arrested.