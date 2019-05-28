WATCH: 'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client

The official also told the young man that he did not understand English and that he should speak in his mother tongue.

Sharples said the man was heard saying "you white people need to learn your own language".

"He then called him stupid at which time I stood up and asked (the official) to please put some love in his heart and show the young man a little bit of respect.

"(The official) then turned his racist rant towards me. He told me directly that he had no love in his heart and began to shout at me. At this point a recording was made of his conduct," Sharples said.

He said the official was unfazed by the camera and said "you can do whatever you do".

According to Sharples, his supervisor was sitting at a desk "three steps" behind him.

"It was impossible for him not to hear every word. It is an open-plan office with half or three-quarter walls."

Sharples said when he entered the supervisor's office the official told him in an "angry and aggressive" tone: "you white people sometimes, you make me sick. I am talking to you … you white people. I've had a lot of you … white people, you white people, I don't like".

The official later said in the supervisor's officer that he hated white people, Sharples said.