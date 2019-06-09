Area where roaming lions spotted is their 'usual pride location'

The area where a pride of 14 lions was spotted roaming near Phalaborwa last week is their "usual pride location" which they have returned to, according to the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (LEDET).

"The department also confirms that the animals will be kept within the area. The department's role is to enforce control where human lives are threatened.

"The lions have not been of any threat to humans," department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said.

Kalla said the lions were spotted roaming around the Phalaborwa Foskor mine area.