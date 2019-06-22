News

Loan shark nabbed for seizing social grant cards

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 22 June 2019
An alleged loan shark has been arrested for confiscating social grant beneficiaries' cards.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

An alleged Limpopo loan shark accused of confiscating the cards of social grant beneficiaries was released on bail on Friday.

The 59-year-old woman appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on R1,000 bail.

"A sting operation between the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit and National Credit Regulator resulted in the arrest of a 59-year-old loan shark in Thohoyandou on Thursday for contravention of section 133 of the National Credit Act,” said police spokesperson Capt Matimbe Maluleke.

Maluleke said the operation followed a community outcry about loan sharks who were allegedly confiscating SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiary cards when they lent money to the cardholders.

“Various items including Sassa beneficiary cards, bank cards and identity documents were seized,” Maluleke said.

