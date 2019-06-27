No power, pipes or boreholes as towns lose R1.6bn invested in VBS

More than R1.6bn of the R2bn invested by municipalities into VBS Mutual Bank cannot be recovered.

This was the shock revelation from auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday. He was reporting on the audit outcomes of municipalities for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Makwetu has described the non-recovery of public funds invested in VBS as a classic example of the "impact of deteriorating accountability" in municipalities.

Sixteen municipalities from Gauteng, the North West and Limpopo invested between 2016 and 2018 in the controversial mutual bank, which has since gone bust. As a result, said Makwetu, money could not be recovered from the bank.