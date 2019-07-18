News

Rural KZN children to get their school thanks to AfriForum court bid

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 18 July 2019
A court has ordered the KZN education department to build a school for children in Nkandla who currently walk 15km to class. The department reneged on a promise to build the school.
A court has ordered the KZN education department to build a school for children in Nkandla who currently walk 15km to class. The department reneged on a promise to build the school.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has succeeded in its legal bid to force the KwaZulu-Natal department of education to build a school for a northern KZN community. 

AfriForum brought an application before the Pietermaritzburg high court to order the provincial education department to build a school on behalf of the Nkungumathe community in Nkandla. 

According to the organisation, leaders of the Mpungose traditional council and Nkungumathe community approached them around 2016 after the department had gone back on their promise to build a school in the area. 

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rashid Vahed ruled in favour of the community and ordered that the school be built and that the community be involved with the planning. The case was won with costs.

AfriForum's project co-ordinator for education, Carien Bloem, said that children of the  Nkungumathe community had to walk about 15km to the closest school and that these schools had about 65 learners per class.

Furniture priority for Eastern Cape schools

Every year school principals and pupils in the Eastern Cape complain of a shortage of school furniture.
News
1 week ago

She said the organisation would monitor the execution of the court order to ensure that justice finally prevails for the children.

KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the department would study the judgment. 

"In as far as providing extra classrooms we will do that in the blink of an eye but we will have to work towards the other deadline because we are a law-abiding department which respects the rule of law. We don't have to think twice about it," said Mthethwa. 

Mthethwa said that the department needed to look into how it had reached this point. 

"There might have been internal issues we needed to look at with regards to how we arrived at this point. As a department, we will need to look into who signed what and who committed the department to something but did not manage to deliver," he said.

'There are only two pit toilets for the whole school' - Equal Education pickets outside provincial legislature

A group of 34 Equal Education (EE) members picketed outside the provincial legislature in Limpopo during Premier Stan Mathabatha’s state of the ...
News
1 week ago

Strong call for schools to come first

While Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivered his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) inside the Bhisho Legislature chambers on Friday, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pupils sit on the floor due to lack of furniture

Schools officially opened on Wednesday and many children returned to classrooms where they sit on beer crates, hard floors, buckets and even concrete ...
News
6 months ago

Back to school, but it’s bums on buckets and beer crates for pupils

The department of basic education has admitted it is 1.16 million units of school furniture short across SA
News
6 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Speaker Helen Sauls-August and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
X