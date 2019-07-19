Pupil dies in hospital after being shot during protest in Limpopo

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a pupil who was shot during a protest succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 18-year-old male was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Sefalaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village, on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call from a hospital after a pupil, who had been admitted with gunshot wounds, passed away.

"The police found the deceased who was identified as Boshelo Petja from this area," spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Thursday.