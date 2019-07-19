News

Pupil dies in hospital after being shot during protest in Limpopo

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 19 July 2019
Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after an 18-year-old pupil was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after an 18-year-old pupil was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a pupil who was shot during a protest succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 18-year-old male was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Sefalaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village, on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call from a hospital after a pupil, who had been admitted with gunshot wounds, passed away.

"The police found the deceased who was identified as Boshelo Petja from this area," spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Thursday.

EC boy, 10, killed in tragic schoolyard accident

A 10-year-old pupil from Lusikisiki Village Junior School died from serious head injuries after a tree branch fell on him on the school grounds ...
News
3 days ago

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was shot during a protest near the mine.

"Allegedly, during the protest, a conflict erupted between the security guards and community members until shots were fired and one person sustained serious injuries.

"It is not clear what lead to the incident at this stage but police are investigating the murder case. No arrests were made," said Ngoepe.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and urged the community not to participate in violent protests.

Most Cape Flats kids carry guns, knives to school. Why?

Most pupils who live in the Cape Flats have carried either a gun or a knife to school because they did not feel safe, a study has found.
News
2 weeks ago

Gangsterism and under-resourced cops blamed for school violence

The Western Cape education department says gangsterism and an “under-resourced” police force are at the heart a spate of violence in schools across ...
News
1 month ago

At least 13 school pupils face criminal charges in Gauteng: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to pilot interventions including undercover police at schools and child professionals to rehabilitate ...
News
1 month ago

Pupil, 15, arrested for robbing classmates at school

Surveillance footage at a Sea Point high school has helped police nab one of the culprits involved in an armed robbery at the school last week - a ...
News
1 month ago

School violence a 'national emergency' that mirrors communities in which pupils live

School teachers cannot be expected to fix the psycho-social problems in communities that have led to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or ...
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X